Drexel and Temple set for cross-conference game

Temple Owls (2-0) at Drexel Dragons (1-1)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on Temple in non-conference play.

Drexel finished 17-15 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Dragons averaged 11.7 assists per game on 24.2 made field goals last season.

Temple went 6-6 in AAC action and 6-6 on the road last season. The Owls averaged 5.0 steals, 4.0 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

