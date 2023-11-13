Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Drexel and Temple set…

Drexel and Temple set for cross-conference game

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 3:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Temple Owls (2-0) at Drexel Dragons (1-1)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on Temple in non-conference play.

Drexel finished 17-15 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Dragons averaged 11.7 assists per game on 24.2 made field goals last season.

Temple went 6-6 in AAC action and 6-6 on the road last season. The Owls averaged 5.0 steals, 4.0 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up