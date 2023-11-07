Drake tips off season at home against Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons at Drake Bulldogs
Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs open the season at home against the Lipscomb Bisons.
Drake went 27-8 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 5.3 steals, 2.6 blocks and 9.8 turnovers per game last season.
Lipscomb finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 7-11 on the road. The Bisons averaged 76.4 points per game last season, 11.2 from the free-throw line and 24.3 from beyond the arc.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.