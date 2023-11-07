Drake tips off season at home against Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons at Drake Bulldogs Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs open the season…

Lipscomb Bisons at Drake Bulldogs

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs open the season at home against the Lipscomb Bisons.

Drake went 27-8 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 5.3 steals, 2.6 blocks and 9.8 turnovers per game last season.

Lipscomb finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 7-11 on the road. The Bisons averaged 76.4 points per game last season, 11.2 from the free-throw line and 24.3 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

