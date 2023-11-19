Drake defeats Oakland 85-77 to open Cayman Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Kevin Overton scored 22 points as Drake beat Oakland 85-77 Sunday in the opening…

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Kevin Overton scored 22 points as Drake beat Oakland 85-77 Sunday in the opening game of the Cayman Classic tournament in the Cayman Islands.

Overton shot 8 for 15, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (3-0). Atin Wright scored 22 points while shooting 7 for 16 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Darnell Brodie finished 6 of 8 from the floor to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Golden Grizzlies (1-3) were led by Rocket Watts, who posted 23 points. Chris Conway added 12 points and six rebounds for Oakland. In addition, Trey Townsend finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Drake plays the winner of Sunday’s game between Loyola Marymount and Stephen Austin Monday in a quarterfinal-round game. Oakland faces the loser Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

