Drake Bulldogs host the Lipscomb Bisons for out-of-conference game

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 3:41 AM

Lipscomb Bisons at Drake Bulldogs

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Drake and Lipscomb meet in non-conference action.

Drake went 27-8 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 5.3 steals, 2.6 blocks and 9.8 turnovers per game last season.

Lipscomb went 20-13 overall with a 7-11 record on the road last season. The Bisons gave up 71.0 points per game while committing 14.0 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

