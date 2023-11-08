Drake Bulldogs host the Lipscomb Bisons for out-of-conference game

Lipscomb Bisons at Drake Bulldogs Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12.5; over/under is 144…

Lipscomb Bisons at Drake Bulldogs

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Drake and Lipscomb meet in non-conference action.

Drake went 27-8 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 5.3 steals, 2.6 blocks and 9.8 turnovers per game last season.

Lipscomb went 20-13 overall with a 7-11 record on the road last season. The Bisons gave up 71.0 points per game while committing 14.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

