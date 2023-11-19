Doherty helps Northeastern secure 82-76 win over East Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Doherty scored 18 points as Northeastern beat East Carolina 82-76 on Sunday. Doherty also added…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Doherty scored 18 points as Northeastern beat East Carolina 82-76 on Sunday.

Doherty also added 10 rebounds for the Huskies (2-2). Masai Troutman scored 14 points, going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. Luka Sakota was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Ezra Ausar finished with 18 points for the Pirates (2-2). East Carolina also got 15 points and six assists from Bobby Pettiford. Quentin Diboundje also had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

