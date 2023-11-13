Dockery leads Howard against Boston University after 21-point showing

Boston University Terriers (0-2) at Howard Bison (1-2) Washington; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays the Boston University…

Boston University Terriers (0-2) at Howard Bison (1-2)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays the Boston University Terriers after Marcus Dockery scored 21 points in Howard’s 107-86 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

Howard went 22-13 overall last season while going 12-2 at home. The Bison averaged 75.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.6 last season.

Boston University went 6-11 on the road and 15-17 overall last season. The Terriers shot 41.2% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.