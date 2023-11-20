Dinkins scores 19 to lead Canisius over D’Youville 109-69

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tre Dinkins had 19 points in Canisius’ 109-69 win against D’Youville on Monday night. Dinkins also…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tre Dinkins had 19 points in Canisius’ 109-69 win against D’Youville on Monday night.

Dinkins also added six rebounds for the Golden Griffins (2-2). Siem Uijtendaal scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 14 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Bryce Okpoh was 7 of 9 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points.

Nasir Hammonds led the way for the Saints with 15 points. D’Youville also got 14 points and two steals from Noah Hutchins. Nelson St. Louis also had nine points.

