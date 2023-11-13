Live Radio
Diggins scores 22, UMass defeats Quinnipiac 102-81

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 9:49 PM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Rahsool Diggins had 22 points in UMass’ 102-81 victory against Quinnipiac on Monday night.

Diggins was 9-of-16 shooting (4 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Minutemen (2-0). Matt Cross scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Daniel Hankins-Sanford had 13 points and finished 6 of 10 from the field.

The Bobcats (2-1) were led by Amarri Tice and Matt Balanc, who each scored 13 points. In addition, Richie Springs finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Both teams next play Friday. UMass hosts Harvard and Quinnipiac plays Army on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

