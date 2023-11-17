Diggins leads UMass against Harvard after 22-point game

Harvard Crimson (3-0) at UMass Minutemen (2-0) Amherst, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -4.5; over/under is…

Harvard Crimson (3-0) at UMass Minutemen (2-0)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -4.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts the Harvard Crimson after Rahsool Diggins scored 22 points in UMass’ 102-81 win against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

UMass went 8-6 at home last season while going 15-16 overall. The Minutemen averaged 13.6 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

Harvard went 14-14 overall with an 8-6 record on the road a season ago. The Crimson averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.