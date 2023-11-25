Live Radio
Dia scores 27 as Belmont downs Pennsylvania 84-79 in OT

The Associated Press

November 25, 2023, 9:54 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Malik Dia’s 27 points helped Belmont defeat Pennsylvania 84-79 in overtime on Saturday night.

Belmont outscored Penn 12-7 in the extra period. Clark Slajchert made a layup for Penn with 13 seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied at 72.

Dia added eight rebounds and three steals for the Bruins (3-3). Cade Tyson scored 26 points while shooting 9 for 16 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added five rebounds. Ja’Kobi Gillespie had 16 points.

Tyler Perkins led the way for the Quakers (4-3) with 25 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Nick Spinoso added 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Pennsylvania. Slajchert recorded 21 points and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

