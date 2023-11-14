Detroit Mercy visits Ole Miss after Stone’s 25-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -23.5;…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (2-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -23.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces the Ole Miss Rebels after Jayden Stone scored 25 points in Detroit Mercy’s 93-61 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Ole Miss finished 7-10 at home last season while going 12-21 overall. The Rebels shot 42.2% from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range last season.

Detroit Mercy finished 5-13 on the road and 14-19 overall last season. The Titans allowed opponents to score 75.3 points per game and shot 46.2% from the field last season.

