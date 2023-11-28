Detroit Mercy hosts Townsend and Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-3) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-6) Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays the Detroit…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-3) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-6)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays the Detroit Mercy Titans after Trey Townsend scored 28 points in Oakland’s 78-76 victory against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Titans are 0-1 on their home court. Detroit Mercy is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Grizzlies are 1-2 on the road. Oakland has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Detroit Mercy averages 63.5 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 72.3 Oakland allows. Oakland averages 73.4 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 80.8 Detroit Mercy gives up to opponents.

The Titans and Golden Grizzlies match up Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Stone is shooting 45.7% and averaging 21.7 points for the Titans. Donovann Toatley is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Detroit Mercy.

Townsend is averaging 16.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Jack Gohlke is averaging 13.4 points for Oakland.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.