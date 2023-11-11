Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
College Basketball

Derkack leads Merrimack against Maine after 26-point performance

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 3:41 AM

Merrimack Warriors (1-1) at Maine Black Bears (1-1)

Bangor, Maine; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits the Maine Black Bears after Jordan Derkack scored 26 points in Merrimack’s 93-72 victory against the Worcester State Lancers.

Maine finished 8-4 at home a season ago while going 13-17 overall. The Black Bears averaged 16.4 points off of turnovers, 6.9 second-chance points and 2.5 bench points last season.

Merrimack went 15-4 in NEC action and 8-8 on the road last season. The Warriors shot 41.9% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

