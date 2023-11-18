Derek Simpson scores 23 points, Clifford Omoruyi has double-double and Rutgers beats Howard 85-63

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Derek Simpson scored 23 points, Clifford Omoruyi added 15 points and 14 rebounds and Rutgers beat…

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Derek Simpson scored 23 points, Clifford Omoruyi added 15 points and 14 rebounds and Rutgers beat Howard 85-63 on Saturday night.

Simpson was 7 of 10 from the floor and added a pair of 3-pointers and four assists. Omoruyi was 6-of-10 shooting and blocked four shots. Noah Fernandes and Aundre Hyatt chipped in 12 points apiece for Rutgers (4-1), which shot 54% (32 of 59) overall with 19 assists.

Marcus Dockery made four field goals from long range and finished with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting for Howard (2-3). Bryce Harris added 12 points.

Howard jumped out to an early 14-11 lead before Rutgers pulled away and built a 39-31 halftime advantage. Simpson and Omoruyi combined for 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting as the Scarlet Knights shot 50% (15 of 30).

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Joshua Strong and Dockery cut the Howard deficit to 49-45 with 13:02 left. Rutgers answered with a 24-8 run and led 73-53 with 5:44 remaining.

Howard plays at Bryant on Monday. Rutgers returns to action on Nov. 27 hosting St. Peter’s.

