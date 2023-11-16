DePaul takes on South Carolina in Glendale, Arizona

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) vs. DePaul Blue Demons (1-2) Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The DePaul Blue…

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) vs. DePaul Blue Demons (1-2)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The DePaul Blue Demons will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

DePaul went 10-23 overall with a 6-5 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Blue Demons averaged 71.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.3 last season.

South Carolina finished 11-21 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Gamecocks averaged 64.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.6 last season.

