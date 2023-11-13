DePaul hosts South Dakota following Fisher’s 25-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (2-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (0-2) Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on the…

South Dakota Coyotes (2-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (0-2)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on the South Dakota Coyotes after Elijah Fisher scored 25 points in DePaul’s 77-73 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

DePaul finished 7-8 at home last season while going 10-23 overall. The Blue Demons averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 28.1 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

South Dakota finished 6-11 in Summit League action and 2-11 on the road a season ago. The Coyotes averaged 69.3 points per game last season, 26.0 in the paint, 10.0 off of turnovers and 5.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

