DePaul hosts Purdue Fort Wayne in season opener

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at DePaul Blue Demons

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -11.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The DePaul Blue Demons start the season at home against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

DePaul finished 10-23 overall with a 7-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Blue Demons averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 12.1 from the free throw line and 24.9 from 3-point range.

Purdue Fort Wayne went 17-15 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Mastodons allowed opponents to score 69.8 points per game and shot 44.4% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

