DePaul hosts Purdue Fort Wayne for season opener

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at DePaul Blue Demons

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The DePaul Blue Demons start the season at home against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

DePaul finished 10-23 overall with a 7-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Blue Demons averaged 6.4 steals, 4.7 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 17-15 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Mastodons averaged 73.9 points per game last season, 29.5 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

