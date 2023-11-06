DePaul Blue Demons begin season at home against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at DePaul Blue Demons Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -13.5; over/under…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at DePaul Blue Demons

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -13.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The DePaul Blue Demons begin the season at home against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

DePaul went 10-23 overall with a 7-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Blue Demons averaged 6.4 steals, 4.7 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne went 17-15 overall last season while going 7-8 on the road. The Mastodons averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

