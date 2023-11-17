DePaul Blue Demons and the South Carolina Gamecocks meet

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) vs. DePaul Blue Demons (1-2) Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -5.5;…

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) vs. DePaul Blue Demons (1-2)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The DePaul Blue Demons will play the South Carolina Gamecocks at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

DePaul went 10-23 overall with a 6-5 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Blue Demons averaged 13.9 assists per game on 25.4 made field goals last season.

South Carolina finished 11-21 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Gamecocks averaged 11.1 assists per game on 23.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.