Denver plays South Alabama following Bruner’s 33-point game

Denver Pioneers (2-2) at South Alabama Jaguars (1-3) Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -7.5; over/under…

Denver Pioneers (2-2) at South Alabama Jaguars (1-3)

Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays the South Alabama Jaguars after Tommy Bruner’s 33-point game in Denver’s 77-74 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

South Alabama finished 10-4 at home last season while going 19-16 overall. The Jaguars averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 36.3 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 6.5 on fast breaks.

Denver finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Pioneers averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 39.3 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.