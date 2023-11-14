Live Radio
Denver plays Nicholls State in Mobile, Alabama

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 3:41 AM

Nicholls State Colonels (1-1) vs. Denver Pioneers (1-1)

Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers take on the Nicholls State Colonels in Mobile, Alabama.

Denver went 15-17 overall with a 10-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Pioneers averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 16.0 on free throws and 13.5 from deep.

Nicholls State went 16-15 overall with a 5-7 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Colonels averaged 19.1 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 2.7 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

