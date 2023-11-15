Denver Pioneers and the Nicholls State Colonels square off

Nicholls State Colonels (1-1) vs. Denver Pioneers (1-1) Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -2; over/under…

Nicholls State Colonels (1-1) vs. Denver Pioneers (1-1)

Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -2; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers will play the Nicholls State Colonels at Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama.

Denver went 15-17 overall with a 10-5 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Pioneers averaged 72.7 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

Nicholls State went 16-15 overall with a 5-7 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Colonels averaged 75.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.