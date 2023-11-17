Dent sparks Western Illinois to 88-80 victory over Southern in OT

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — James Dent Jr. scored 24 points as Western Illinois beat Southern 88-80 in overtime on Friday…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — James Dent Jr. scored 24 points as Western Illinois beat Southern 88-80 in overtime on Friday night.

Dent also added eight rebounds for the Leathernecks (2-2). Ryan Myers scored 20 points, going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line. Quinlan Bennett shot 8 of 12 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 18 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Tai’Reon Joseph led the way for the Jaguars (1-3) with 23 points and three steals. Jaronn Wilkens added 12 points and nine rebounds for Southern. In addition, Tidjiane Dioumassi had 10 points, seven assists and five steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

