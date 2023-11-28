Dennis and No. 9 Baylor host Nicholls State

Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) at Baylor Bears (6-0) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -26; over/under…

Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) at Baylor Bears (6-0)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -26; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Baylor plays the Nicholls State Colonels after Rayj Dennis scored 24 points in Baylor’s 95-91 victory against the Florida Gators.

The Bears have gone 3-0 in home games. Baylor has a 6-0 record against opponents over .500.

The Colonels have gone 2-2 away from home. Nicholls State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Baylor averages 90.5 points, 14.1 more per game than the 76.4 Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Baylor allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 17.8 points. Dennis is shooting 55.2% and averaging 13.8 points for Baylor.

Jamal West is averaging 18.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Colonels. Diante Smith is averaging 12.1 points for Nicholls State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

