Delaware wins 78-57 over Bucknell

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jyare Davis scored 21 points as Delaware beat Bucknell 78-57 on Monday night in a season opener for both teams.

Davis also contributed 10 rebounds for the Blue Hens. Cavan Reilly scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Niels Lane was 5 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Bison were led by Jack Forrest, who posted 18 points and three steals. Noah Williamson added nine points and eight rebounds for Bucknell. In addition, Elvin Edmonds IV finished with nine points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

