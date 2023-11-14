Delaware visits Delaware State following Muniz’s 21-point performance

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-0) at Delaware State Hornets (0-2) Dover, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-0) at Delaware State Hornets (0-2)

Dover, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State hosts the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Jevin Muniz scored 21 points in Delaware State’s 86-59 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

Delaware State finished 6-24 overall with a 4-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hornets averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second-chance points and 2.0 bench points last season.

Delaware finished 4-10 on the road and 17-16 overall a season ago. The Fightin’ Blue Hens shot 43.9% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

