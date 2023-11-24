Delaware takes on Brown in Nassau, Bahamas

Brown Bears (1-4) vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue…

Brown Bears (1-4) vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -3; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens square off against the Brown Bears in Nassau, Bahamas.

Delaware went 17-16 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Fightin’ Blue Hens averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 29.8 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

The Bears have a 1-4 record in non-conference play. Brown has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

