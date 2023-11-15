Delaware State hosts Delaware after Davis’ 21-point outing

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-0) at Delaware State Hornets (0-2) Dover, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-0) at Delaware State Hornets (0-2)

Dover, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -11; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits the Delaware State Hornets after Jyare Davis scored 21 points in Delaware’s 65-57 victory over the Air Force Falcons.

Delaware State went 4-8 at home a season ago while going 6-24 overall. The Hornets averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second-chance points and 2.0 bench points last season.

Delaware went 17-16 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Fightin’ Blue Hens averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 9.0 second-chance points and 6.0 bench points last season.

