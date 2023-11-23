Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens and the Brown Bears meet

The Associated Press

November 23, 2023, 3:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Brown Bears (1-4) vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens play the Brown Bears in Nassau, Bahamas.

Delaware finished 17-16 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Fightin’ Blue Hens averaged 69.6 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point distance last season.

The Bears have a 1-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Brown is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up