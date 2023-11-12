Live Radio
Degenhart puts up 17 as Boise State knocks off San Francisco 63-58

The Associated Press

November 12, 2023, 6:43 PM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart scored 17 points as Boise State beat San Francisco 63-58 on Sunday night.

Degenhart also added five rebounds and three steals for the Broncos (2-0). Max Rice added 15 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Chibuzo Agbo had 15 points and was 6 of 13 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line.

The Dons (2-1) were led by Mike Sharavjamts, who recorded 13 points. Ndewedo Newbury added 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks for San Francisco. In addition, Jonathan Mogbo finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Boise State’s next game is Sunday against Clemson on the road, and San Francisco squares off against Grand Canyon on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

