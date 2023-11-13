Dean leads Georgia Southern against Jacksonville after 20-point performance

Georgia Southern Eagles (0-2) at Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits the…

Georgia Southern Eagles (0-2) at Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits the Jacksonville Dolphins after Deuce Dean scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 70-60 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Jacksonville finished 13-16 overall with a 7-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Dolphins averaged 63.3 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.0% from deep last season.

Georgia Southern went 10-10 in Sun Belt action and 3-11 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 68.4 points per game last season, 11.2 on free throws and 18.9 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.