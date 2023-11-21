De La Rosa scores 19 in Columbia’s 77-67 victory against LIU

NEW YORK (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 19 points as Columbia beat Long Island 77-67. De La…

NEW YORK (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 19 points as Columbia beat Long Island 77-67.

De La Rosa was 6 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Lions (4-2). Avery Brown scored 13 points while going 2 of 4 and 9 of 13 from the free throw line. Blair Thompson had 12 points and shot 3 for 10 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free throw line.

The Sharks (0-4) were led in scoring by Eric Acker, who finished with 20 points. Tana Kopa added 15 points for LIU. In addition, R.J. Greene finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

