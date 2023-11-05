Dayton opens season at home against SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Dayton Flyers Dayton, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -14.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Dayton Flyers

Dayton, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -14.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dayton Flyers begin the season at home against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

Dayton went 22-12 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Flyers averaged 68.6 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 33.8% from behind the arc last season.

SIU-Edwardsville finished 10-10 in OVC play and 7-8 on the road a season ago. The Cougars averaged 12.3 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

