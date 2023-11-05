Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Dayton opens season at…

Dayton opens season at home against SIU-Edwardsville

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Dayton Flyers

Dayton, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -14.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dayton Flyers begin the season at home against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

Dayton went 22-12 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Flyers averaged 68.6 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 33.8% from behind the arc last season.

SIU-Edwardsville finished 10-10 in OVC play and 7-8 on the road a season ago. The Cougars averaged 12.3 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up