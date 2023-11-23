Dayton hosts Youngstown State after Lovelace’s 29-point performance

Youngstown State Penguins (3-2) at Dayton Flyers (3-2) Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits the…

Youngstown State Penguins (3-2) at Dayton Flyers (3-2)

Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits the Dayton Flyers after John Lovelace Jr. scored 29 points in Youngstown State’s 79-57 win over the Lake Erie Storm.

The Flyers are 1-0 in home games. Dayton averages 68.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Penguins are 0-2 on the road. Youngstown State is third in the Horizon League with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by D.J. Burns averaging 3.0.

Dayton scores 68.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 72.0 Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.4 per game Dayton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Flyers. Nate Santos is averaging 13.6 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 68.8% for Dayton.

Brandon Rush is shooting 39.0% and averaging 13.4 points for the Penguins. Bryson Langdon is averaging 9.8 points for Youngstown State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.