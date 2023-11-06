Live Radio
Dayton hosts SIU-Edwardsville for season opener

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 3:41 AM

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Dayton Flyers

Dayton, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -15.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dayton Flyers open the season at home against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

Dayton went 22-12 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Flyers averaged 4.8 steals, 4.4 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

SIU-Edwardsville finished 19-14 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Cougars averaged 12.3 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

