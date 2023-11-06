Dayton hosts SIU-Edwardsville for season opener

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Dayton Flyers Dayton, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -15.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Dayton Flyers

Dayton, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -15.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dayton Flyers open the season at home against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

Dayton went 22-12 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Flyers averaged 4.8 steals, 4.4 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

SIU-Edwardsville finished 19-14 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Cougars averaged 12.3 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

