Dayton Flyers square off against the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (2-1) vs. Dayton Flyers (2-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -1; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The Dayton Flyers play the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm in Charleston, South Carolina.

Dayton finished 22-12 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Flyers averaged 11.0 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second-chance points and 12.8 bench points last season.

St. John’s (NY) went 18-15 overall with a 10-1 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Red Storm allowed opponents to score 75.2 points per game and shot 43.4% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

