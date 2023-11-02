Dayton begins season at home against SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Dayton Flyers Dayton, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -14; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Dayton Flyers

Dayton, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -14; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dayton Flyers start the season at home against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

Dayton went 14-2 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Flyers averaged 15.2 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

SIU-Edwardsville finished 19-14 overall with a 7-8 record on the road a season ago. The Cougars averaged 74.6 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 32.9% from deep last season.

