Davis scores 14 to lead Omaha past NAIA’s Doane 85-53 in season opener

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nick Davis scored 14 points and Omaha beat NAIA-member Doane 85-53 in a season opener on Monday night.

Davis was 6 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton finished 5 of 7 from the field to add 13 points. Frankie Fidler had 11 points and was 4 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

Ben Renshaw led the way for the Tigers with nine points and six rebounds. Brady Timm added nine points for Doane. Nick Saiz also had eight points.

NEXT UP

Omaha visits TCU in its next matchup on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

