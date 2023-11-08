Live Radio
Davis leads Southern against UNLV after 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 3:43 AM

Southern Jaguars at UNLV Rebels

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -19.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces the UNLV Rebels after Brandon Davis scored 20 points in Southern’s 108-75 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

UNLV went 9-7 at home last season while going 19-13 overall. The Rebels averaged 9.1 steals, 3.8 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

Southern went 15-17 overall with a 5-12 record on the road a season ago. The Jaguars gave up 71.3 points per game while committing 20.1 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

