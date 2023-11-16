Davis leads No. 20 North Carolina against UC Riverside after 22-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (1-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UC Riverside Highlanders (1-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 North Carolina takes on the UC Riverside Highlanders after RJ Davis scored 22 points in North Carolina’s 90-68 win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

North Carolina went 20-13 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Tar Heels averaged 76.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.9 last season.

UC Riverside finished 15-7 in Big West action and 9-7 on the road a season ago. The Highlanders averaged 5.1 steals, 1.8 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.