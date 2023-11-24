Davis has 26 points, Martin adds 25, No. 19 Florida Atlantic beats No. 12 Texas A&M 96-89

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 26 points, Alijah Martin added 25 and No. 19 Florida Atlantic beat No.…

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 26 points, Alijah Martin added 25 and No. 19 Florida Atlantic beat No. 12 Texas A&M 96-89 in a semifinal at the ESPN Events Invitational on Friday.

Davis and Martin combined for 11 3-pointers as the Owls (4-1) went 16 of 30 (53.3%) from behind the arc.

“I thought our guys simply played off of each other and made the right plays,” FAU coach Dusty May said.

Wade Taylor IV had 35 points for the Aggies (5-1).

Texas A&M played the second half without Henry Coleman III, who turned his ankle with three minutes left before halftime. The forward led the Aggies with 24 points in a 89-77 win over Butler on Thursday.

Tyrece Radford, who entered the game averaging 15.2 points, played just 18 minutes because of illness and had two points.

“I thought our group did incredibly well without Henry and without Boots (Radford),” Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said.

After trailing by 18 points, the Aggies got within 89-84 on Taylor’s 3-point play with 1:36 to go, but they could get no closer.

Jalen Gaffney hit a pair of long-range shots to key FAU’s 16-3 run to start the second half and take a 62-47 lead.

“Awful start,” Williams said. “Bad closeouts. Bad rotations.”

Coleman had a pair of layups to spur a first half-ending 16-6 run that got Texas A&M within 46-44.

Vladislav Goldin, a 7-foot-1 center who scored 19 points in Thursday’s 91-86 win over Butler, didn’t take his first shot until 13 minutes into the game when he converted after a rebound. It was part of a 15-0 run that included three 3s by Martin to put FAU ahead 40-28.

Goldin made a pair of key free throws in the final minute of the game and finished with 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

FAU: Last season’s surprise Final Four team looks liked it found its groove again after a stunning 60-51 home loss to Bryant last Saturday. “We showed up the next day with our hardhats on,” Martin said. “We knew right after the game like, we were not going to let it define us this one loss to Bryant.” A win in Sunday’s title game could help Owls resume their climb in the rankings.

Texas A&M: Losing to FAU will drop the Aggies in the rankings, but they would show with a victory in Sunday’s third-place game that they are still a Top 25 team.

TAYLOR-MADE

Taylor has scored double-digit points in 18 consecutive games. Along with Radford, the pair have combined for five 20-point games and 10 double-figure efforts in the team’s first six games.

UP NEXT

FAU: Seeks the tournament title against Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Texas A&M: Faces Iowa State on Sunday in the third-place game.

