Davis’ 22 lead Western Illinois past Hannibal-LaGrange 92-40

The Associated Press

November 30, 2023, 10:59 PM

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Shay Davis scored 22 points as Western Illinois beat Hannibal-LaGrange 92-40 on Thursday night.

Davis also added three steals for the Leathernecks (3-5). James Dent Jr. scored 15 points and added five rebounds. JJ Kalakon shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Chris Cross finished with 13 points for the Trojans. Harrison Askey added seven points for Hannibal-LaGrange. Khalib Becton also put up five points.

Western Illinois hosts South Dakota in its next matchup on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

