Davis’ 21 help UAB knock off Middle Tennessee 58-57

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Javian Davis had 21 points in UAB’s 58-57 victory against Middle Tennessee on Tuesday night.

Middle Tennessee’s Jacob Johnson scored the last bucket of the game with 1:11 remaining.

Davis shot 8 of 14 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line for the Blazers (3-2). Eric Gaines scored 10 points and Yaxel Lendeborg finished with nine.

Josh Ogundele led the way for the Blue Raiders (3-2) with 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Jestin Porter added 11 points and two steals for Middle Tennessee. In addition, Elias King finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Johnson had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

