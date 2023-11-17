Davidson Wildcats to face East Tennessee State Buccaneers on the road

Davidson Wildcats (2-1) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

Davidson Wildcats (2-1) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The East Tennessee State Buccaneers host the Davidson Wildcats.

East Tennessee State finished 7-9 at home a season ago while going 12-20 overall. The Buccaneers averaged 69.1 points per game last season, 30.8 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 11.0 on fast breaks.

Davidson finished 6-6 on the road and 16-16 overall last season. The Wildcats averaged 13.1 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.