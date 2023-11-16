Live Radio
Davidson Wildcats set to take on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers Friday

The Associated Press

November 16, 2023, 3:41 AM

Davidson Wildcats (2-1) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The East Tennessee State Buccaneers host the Davidson Wildcats.

East Tennessee State went 12-20 overall last season while going 7-9 at home. The Buccaneers averaged 69.1 points per game last season, 11.4 from the free throw line and 18.9 from deep.

Davidson finished 6-6 on the road and 16-16 overall a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 11.6 points off of turnovers, 8.5 second-chance points and 14.7 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

