Davidson visits Charlotte after Patterson’s 23-point performance

Davidson Wildcats (3-3) at Charlotte 49ers (4-2)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -3.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts the Davidson Wildcats after Lu’Cye Patterson scored 23 points in Charlotte’s 65-57 win over the Georgia State Panthers.

The 49ers are 3-0 in home games. Charlotte is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 0-2 on the road. Davidson ranks sixth in the A-10 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by David Skogman averaging 2.7.

Charlotte scores 63.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 66.0 Davidson gives up. Davidson has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patterson is shooting 48.5% and averaging 15.7 points for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 12.3 points for Charlotte.

Bobby Durkin averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Skogman is averaging 10.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for Davidson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

