Daniels scores 24 as New Hampshire downs Sacred Heart 90-84

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Clarence Daniels II scored 24 points as New Hampshire beat Sacred Heart 90-84 on Thursday night.

Daniels added eight rebounds for the Wildcats (5-3). Ahmad Robinson scored 21 points and added six assists. Trey Woodyard was 7 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 0 for 5 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Nico Galette led the Pioneers (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 27 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Alex Sobel added 15 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Sacred Heart. Joey Reilly also recorded 13 points.

