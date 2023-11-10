Daniels leads Cal Baptist against Jackson State after 22-point game

Jackson State Tigers (0-2) at Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0) Riverside, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -8;…

Jackson State Tigers (0-2) at Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0)

Riverside, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -8; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts the Jackson State Tigers after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 22 points in Cal Baptist’s 74-57 victory over the San Francisco State Gators.

Cal Baptist finished 12-5 at home a season ago while going 17-16 overall. The Lancers averaged 69.4 points per game last season, 11.9 on free throws and 25.2 from 3-point range.

Jackson State finished 14-19 overall with a 6-14 record on the road a season ago. The Tigers shot 42.0% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

