Daniels’ 23 help New Hampshire beat Marist 74-71

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Clarence O. Daniels II’s 23 points helped New Hampshire defeat Marist 74-71 on Tuesday night. Daniels…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Clarence O. Daniels II’s 23 points helped New Hampshire defeat Marist 74-71 on Tuesday night.

Daniels had 11 rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats (3-2). Ahmad Robinson added 16 points while going 4 of 12 and 8 of 11 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds and five assists. Trey Woodyard shot 4 of 4 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Max Allen finished with 28 points for the Red Foxes (2-2). Javon Cooley added 12 points and two steals for Marist. Jackson Price also recorded nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.